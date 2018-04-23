Deacon Isaac “Jimmy” Johnson Sr.

April 23, 2018

Deacon Isaac “Jimmy” Johnson Sr., 72, died Friday, April 13, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon

Born in Clarendonlll County, he was a son of the late Douglas and Ella Sampson Johnson. He was the husband of Evangelist Betty M. Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church in Summerton, with the Rev. Dr. William T. Johnson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held through 7 p.m. today in the chapel of Dyson’s Home for Funerals. Johnson will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

The family will receive friends at the home, 1116 Olympic Drive in Manning.

