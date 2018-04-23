Charles Daniel Nelson Jr.

TURBEVILLE – Charles Daniel Nelson Jr., 61, husband of Marsha Jean Van Etten Nelson, died Saturday, April 21, 2018, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born Feb. 6, 1957, in Rochester, New York, he was a son of the late Charles Daniel Nelson Sr. and the late Arlene Helen Lacey Nelson. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served during the Vietnam War; a 32nd Degree Mason; a motorcycle enthusiast; an addiction counselor; a retired lieutenant with the state Department of Corrections.

He was a member of Mayesville Presbyterian Church.

Survivors besides his wife of Turbevill einclude a son, Charles Crum (Crystal) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; four daughters, Jennifer Daly (Bradford) of Rochester, Katherine Green (Nicholas) of Effingham, Jessica Humiston (Gary) of Endicott, New York and Emily Foley (Daniel) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; a brother, Jack Nelson of Rochester; and 12 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Allen Nelson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Mayesville Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Brian Peake officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service in Morrison Hall at Mayesville Presbyterian Church.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Sardinia-Gable Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mayesville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 141, Mayesville, SC 29104.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org