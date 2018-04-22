Today in History …

Last Updated: August 19, 2015 at 10:29 pm

1529 – Treaty of Zaragoza divides the eastern hemisphere between Spain and Portugal along a line 297.5 leagues or 17 degrees east of the Moluccas.

1864 – The U.S. Congress passes the Coinage Act of 1864 that mandates that the inscription In God We Trust be placed on all coins minted as United States currency.

1912 – Pravda, the “voice” of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, begins publication in Saint Petersburg.

1998 – Disney’s Animal Kingdom opens at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida.