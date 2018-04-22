F.E. DuBose Top Student: Mercedes Oliver
by Staff Reports | April 22, 2018 3:34 am
Last Updated: April 23, 2018 at 7:44 am
Mercedes Oliver was named the F.E. DuBose Top Student for the Law Enforcement II program for the 3rd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
