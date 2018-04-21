</ifram Heather Varn interviewed Tonia Mallett Smith about her booth at the Striped Bass Festival. It was dedicated to the memory of her husband, Holmes Smith. </p> </article> <a name="respond"></a> <div id="comments"> <!-- Prevents loading the file directly --> <!-- Password Required --> <div id="commentsArea"> <!-- variable for alternating comment styles --> <h3>No comments yet.</h3> </div><!--commentsArea--> <hr /> <div id="comments-form"> <form action="http://manninglive.com/wp-comments-post.php" method="post" id="commentform"> <p> <label for="author"><small>Name (required)</small></label> <input type="text" name="author" id="author" value="" size="22" tabindex="1" /> </p> <p> <label for="email"><small>Mail (will not be shared) (required)</small></label> <input type="text" name="email" id="email" value="" size="22" tabindex="2" /> </p> <p> <label for="url"><small>Website</small></label> <input type="text" name="url" id="url" value="" size="22" tabindex="3" /> </p> <p> <label for="comment"><small>Comment</small></label> <textarea name="comment" id="comment" cols="100%" rows="10" tabindex="4"></textarea> </p> <p> <input name="submit" type="submit" id="submit" tabindex="5" value="Submit Comment" /> <input type="hidden" name="comment_post_ID" value="95494" /> </p> <p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="akismet_comment_nonce" name="akismet_comment_nonce" value="1271abce99" /></p><p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="ak_js" name="ak_js" value="66"/></p> </form> <p><small>By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.</small></p> </div><!--#commentsForm--> </div><!--#comments--> </div> <div class="span3" id="sidebarRightCont"> <div class="widget"><div class="g g-4"><div class="g-single a-5"><a href="http://www.santeeautomotive.com/"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/200x300santeeautojanuary2018generic.gif" /></a></div></div></div><div class="widget"><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-18"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/HillPrinting.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-21"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/DanielsHardware.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-47"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Walker-Tire_1-4GradMODIFIED.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-25"><a href="http://www.igaguy.com/"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/IGA.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-60"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/1stChoice.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-31"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/ThomasConcrete1-1.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-16"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/CoffeymcKenzie.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-56"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Fast-Cash-Tax.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-17"><a href="http://www.sparrowkennedy.com/"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Sparrow.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-20"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/pages/Taylor-Made-Towing-and-Recovery-LLC/205435439494302"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/TaylorMadeTowing.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-22"><a href="http://www.outdoorupgrades.com/"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Outdoorupgrades5feb2018.png" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-49"><a href="http://santeehardware.com"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Santee-Hardware_2x3.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-61"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/2018-AD-Manning-LiveWyboo.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-34"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Dominos2.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-26"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/BiltonLincoln.gif" /></a></div></div></div></div> </div> <footer id="footerCont"> <div class="row-fluid"> <div class="span12"> <div class="textwidget"><p><u><font size="+1"><strong><a href="http://manninglive.com/forms/">Manning Times Submission Forms for Birth, Engagement and Wedding announcements</a></strong></font></u></p> </div> <form method="get" id="formSearch" action="http://manninglive.com"> <div class="input-append"> <input type="text" value="" name="s" id="s" placeholder="Search Manning Live" style="width: 148px;"> <button type="submit" class="btn" id="searchsubmit"><span class="icon-search"></span></button> </div> </form> </div> </div><!--.row-fluid--> </footer> </div><!--.container--> <div class="row-fluid"> <div class="span12"> <p class="copyrightCont">© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live</p> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> window.WPCOM_sharing_counts = {"http:\/\/manninglive.com\/2018\/04\/21\/95494\/":95494}; </script> <div id="sharing_email" style="display: none;"> <form action="/2018/04/21/95494/" method="post"> <label for="target_email">Send to Email Address</label> <input type="email" name="target_email" id="target_email" value="" /> <label for="source_name">Your Name</label> <input type="text" name="source_name" id="source_name" value="" /> <label for="source_email">Your Email Address</label> <input type="email" name="source_email" id="source_email" value="" /> <input type="text" id="jetpack-source_f_name" name="source_f_name" class="input" value="" size="25" autocomplete="off" title="This field is for validation and should not be changed" /> <script>jQuery( document ).ready( function(){ document.getElementById('jetpack-source_f_name').value = '' });</script> <img style="float: right; display: none" class="loading" src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/sharedaddy/images/loading.gif" alt="loading" width="16" height="16" /> <input type="submit" value="Send Email" class="sharing_send" /> <a rel="nofollow" href="#cancel" class="sharing_cancel">Cancel</a> <div class="errors errors-1" style="display: none;"> Post was not sent - check your email addresses! </div> <div class="errors errors-2" style="display: none;"> Email check failed, please try again </div> <div class="errors errors-3" style="display: none;"> Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email. </div> </form> </div> <link rel='stylesheet' id='front_end_poll-css' href='http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/polls-widget/fornt_end/styles/baze_styles_for_poll.css?ver=c5bfa00831b027228b1290237e4fa608' type='text/css' media='all' /> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/js/devicepx-jetpack.js?ver=201816'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/bj-lazy-load/js/bj-lazy-load.min.js?ver=2'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=c5bfa00831b027228b1290237e4fa608'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-includes/js/jquery/jquery.js?ver=1.12.4'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-includes/js/jquery/jquery-migrate.min.js?ver=1.4.1'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var poll_varables = {"poll_answer_securety":"24dc7e9d9b","admin_ajax_url":"http:\/\/manninglive.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/polls-widget/fornt_end/scripts/scripts_front_end_poll.js?ver=c5bfa00831b027228b1290237e4fa608'></script> <script async="async" type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/akismet/_inc/form.js?ver=4.0.3'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var sharing_js_options = {"lang":"en","counts":"1"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/sharedaddy/sharing.js?ver=5.5.1'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-facebook', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomfacebook', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=600,height=400' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-twitter', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomtwitter', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=600,height=350' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-google-plus-1', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomgoogle-plus-1', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=480,height=550' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-tumblr', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomtumblr', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=450,height=450' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-linkedin', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomlinkedin', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=580,height=450' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-pocket', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcompocket', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=450,height=450' ); return false; }); </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://stats.wp.com/e-201816.js' async defer></script> <script type='text/javascript'> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:5.5.1',blog:'39319008',post:'95494',tz:'-4',srv:'manninglive.com'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '39319008', '95494' ]); </script> <script src="http://netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/twitter-bootstrap/2.3.2/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script> <script> var children = $('#menu-header-menu').children().length; $(function(){ if (children > 1) { var theMath = 100 / children; $('#menu-header-menu li').css('width', theMath +'%'); } }); </script> </body> </html>