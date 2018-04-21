Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) by Cindy Risher | April 21, 2018 1:57 pm </ifram Heather Varn interviewed Tonia Mallett Smith about her booth at the Striped Bass Festival. It was dedicated to the memory of her husband, Holmes Smith. </p> </article> <a name="respond"></a> <div id="comments"> <!-- Prevents loading the file directly --> <!-- Password Required --> <div id="commentsArea"> <!-- variable for alternating comment styles --> <h3>No comments yet.</h3> </div><!--commentsArea--> <hr /> <div id="comments-form"> <form action="http://manninglive.com/wp-comments-post.php" method="post" id="commentform"> <p> <label for="author"><small>Name (required)</small></label> <input type="text" name="author" id="author" value="" size="22" tabindex="1" /> </p> <p> <label for="email"><small>Mail (will not be shared) (required)</small></label> <input type="text" name="email" id="email" value="" size="22" tabindex="2" /> </p> <p> <label for="url"><small>Website</small></label> <input type="text" name="url" id="url" value="" size="22" tabindex="3" /> </p> <p> <label for="comment"><small>Comment</small></label> <textarea name="comment" id="comment" cols="100%" rows="10" tabindex="4"></textarea> </p> <p> <input name="submit" type="submit" id="submit" tabindex="5" value="Submit Comment" /> <input type="hidden" name="comment_post_ID" value="95494" /> </p> <p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="akismet_comment_nonce" name="akismet_comment_nonce" value="1271abce99" /></p><p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="ak_js" name="ak_js" value="66"/></p> </form> <p><small>By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.</small></p> </div><!--#commentsForm--> </div><!--#comments--> </div> <div class="span3" id="sidebarRightCont"> <div class="widget"><div class="g g-4"><div class="g-single a-5"><a href="http://www.santeeautomotive.com/"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/200x300santeeautojanuary2018generic.gif" /></a></div></div></div><div class="widget"><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-18"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/HillPrinting.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-21"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/DanielsHardware.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-47"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Walker-Tire_1-4GradMODIFIED.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-25"><a href="http://www.igaguy.com/"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/IGA.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-60"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/1stChoice.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-31"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/ThomasConcrete1-1.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-16"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/CoffeymcKenzie.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-56"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Fast-Cash-Tax.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-17"><a href="http://www.sparrowkennedy.com/"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Sparrow.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-20"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/pages/Taylor-Made-Towing-and-Recovery-LLC/205435439494302"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/TaylorMadeTowing.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-22"><a href="http://www.outdoorupgrades.com/"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Outdoorupgrades5feb2018.png" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-49"><a href="http://santeehardware.com"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Santee-Hardware_2x3.jpg" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-61"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/2018-AD-Manning-LiveWyboo.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-34"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Dominos2.gif" /></a></div></div><div class="g g-6"><div class="g-col b-6 a-26"><img src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/BiltonLincoln.gif" /></a></div></div></div></div> </div> <footer id="footerCont"> <div class="row-fluid"> <div class="span12"> <div class="textwidget"><p><u><font size="+1"><strong><a href="http://manninglive.com/forms/">Manning Times Submission Forms for Birth, Engagement and Wedding announcements</a></strong></font></u></p> </div> <form method="get" id="formSearch" action="http://manninglive.com"> <div class="input-append"> <input type="text" value="" name="s" id="s" placeholder="Search Manning Live" style="width: 148px;"> <button type="submit" class="btn" id="searchsubmit"><span class="icon-search"></span></button> </div> </form> </div> </div><!--.row-fluid--> </footer> </div><!--.container--> <div class="row-fluid"> <div class="span12"> <p class="copyrightCont">© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live</p> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> window.WPCOM_sharing_counts = {"http:\/\/manninglive.com\/2018\/04\/21\/95494\/":95494}; </script> <div id="sharing_email" style="display: none;"> <form action="/2018/04/21/95494/" method="post"> <label for="target_email">Send to Email Address</label> <input type="email" name="target_email" id="target_email" value="" /> <label for="source_name">Your Name</label> <input type="text" name="source_name" id="source_name" value="" /> <label for="source_email">Your Email Address</label> <input type="email" name="source_email" id="source_email" value="" /> <input type="text" id="jetpack-source_f_name" name="source_f_name" class="input" value="" size="25" autocomplete="off" title="This field is for validation and should not be changed" /> <script>jQuery( document ).ready( function(){ document.getElementById('jetpack-source_f_name').value = '' });</script> <img style="float: right; display: none" class="loading" src="http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/sharedaddy/images/loading.gif" alt="loading" width="16" height="16" /> <input type="submit" value="Send Email" class="sharing_send" /> <a rel="nofollow" href="#cancel" class="sharing_cancel">Cancel</a> <div class="errors errors-1" style="display: none;"> Post was not sent - check your email addresses! </div> <div class="errors errors-2" style="display: none;"> Email check failed, please try again </div> <div class="errors errors-3" style="display: none;"> Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email. </div> </form> </div> <link rel='stylesheet' id='front_end_poll-css' href='http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/polls-widget/fornt_end/styles/baze_styles_for_poll.css?ver=c5bfa00831b027228b1290237e4fa608' type='text/css' media='all' /> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/js/devicepx-jetpack.js?ver=201816'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/bj-lazy-load/js/bj-lazy-load.min.js?ver=2'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=c5bfa00831b027228b1290237e4fa608'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-includes/js/jquery/jquery.js?ver=1.12.4'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-includes/js/jquery/jquery-migrate.min.js?ver=1.4.1'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var poll_varables = {"poll_answer_securety":"24dc7e9d9b","admin_ajax_url":"http:\/\/manninglive.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/polls-widget/fornt_end/scripts/scripts_front_end_poll.js?ver=c5bfa00831b027228b1290237e4fa608'></script> <script async="async" type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/akismet/_inc/form.js?ver=4.0.3'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var sharing_js_options = {"lang":"en","counts":"1"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://manninglive.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/sharedaddy/sharing.js?ver=5.5.1'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-facebook', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomfacebook', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=600,height=400' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-twitter', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomtwitter', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=600,height=350' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-google-plus-1', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomgoogle-plus-1', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=480,height=550' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-tumblr', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomtumblr', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=450,height=450' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-linkedin', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcomlinkedin', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=580,height=450' ); return false; }); var windowOpen; jQuery( document.body ).on( 'click', 'a.share-pocket', function() { // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( 'undefined' !== typeof windowOpen ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( jQuery( this ).attr( 'href' ), 'wpcompocket', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=450,height=450' ); return false; }); </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://stats.wp.com/e-201816.js' async defer></script> <script type='text/javascript'> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:5.5.1',blog:'39319008',post:'95494',tz:'-4',srv:'manninglive.com'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '39319008', '95494' ]); </script> <script src="http://netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/twitter-bootstrap/2.3.2/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script> <script> var children = $('#menu-header-menu').children().length; $(function(){ if (children > 1) { var theMath = 100 / children; $('#menu-header-menu li').css('width', theMath +'%'); } }); </script> </body> </html>