County Council recognizes Holliday for years of service
by Staff Reports | April 20, 2018 2:41 pm
Clarendon County Council recognized earlier this month Shateka Holliday for five years of service to the county as a senior buyer with the Procurement Department. Pictured with Holliday, center, are Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart, left, and Administrator David Epperson, right.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.