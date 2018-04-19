Virginia Griffin Ardis

SUMMERTON – Virginia Griffin Ardis, 85, widow of Thomas David Ardis Sr., died Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the home of her daughter.

Born June 2, 1932, in Summerton, she was a daughter of the late Ervin Theodore Griffin and the late Marie Wells Griffin. She was the retired owner and operator of Ginger’s Flowers and Gifts and she was a member of Summerton Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Ellen Ardis and Laura Ardis, both of Summerton; a son, Thomas David Ardis, Jr. (Myra) of Elloree; two granddaughters, Mary Virginia Ardis and Sara Marie Ardis; two sisters, Kenny Griffin Avin of Summerton and Lynn Griffin McKinney of Simpsonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by seven sisters, Evelyn Senn, Mary Silver, Doris Hughes, Jervey Hilton, Joyce Scott, Jean Bell and Ann Griffin.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Summerton Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Carlisle officiating. Burial will follow in Summerton Evergreen Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Ryan Martin, Lex Scott, John Hilton, Ken Wells, Walker Wells, Gill Frierson, Dr. Robert Eagerton and Eddie Muldrow.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Summerton Baptist Church and other times at the home of her daughter, Laura Ardis, 1 Edwards Drive in Summerton.

Memorials may be made to Summerton Evergreen Cemetery, P.O. Box 366, Summerton, SC 29148 or to Clarendon Hall School, P.O. Box 609, Summerton, SC 29148.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

