ManningLive

Optimist Club meeting moved

by | April 19, 2018 8:51 am

Last Updated: April 19, 2018 at 9:11 am

The regular meeting of the Optimist Club of Clarendon County scheduled for Thursday evening has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. May 10 at Faye’s on the Lake.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live