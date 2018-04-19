Optimist Club meeting moved
by Staff Reports | April 19, 2018 8:51 am
Last Updated: April 19, 2018 at 9:11 am
The regular meeting of the Optimist Club of Clarendon County scheduled for Thursday evening has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. May 10 at Faye’s on the Lake.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.