Lake Wind Advisory in effect through 7 p.m.
by Staff Reports | April 19, 2018 4:52 am
Last Updated: April 19, 2018 at 8:53 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Clarendon County and the Santee Cooper lake area through 7 p.m. Thursday. Winds will be from the West at 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Winds will produce rough chop on area lakes. Small craft will be especially prone to capsizing.
