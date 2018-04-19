Junious, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. presented with Key to the City of Manning
by Staff Reports | April 19, 2018 5:36 pm
Last Updated: April 19, 2018 at 4:39 pm
Yolanda Conyers Junious, a victim’s advocate with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, was recognized Monday night by Manning City Council. A video was played and she was given the Key to the City by Manning Mayor Julia Nelson.
