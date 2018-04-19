F.E. DuBose Top Student: Ethan Johns
by Staff Reports | April 19, 2018 7:08 am
Ethan Johns was named the F.E. DuBose Top Student for Health Science I and II for the 3rd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
comments » 1
Comment by Moye Graham
April 19, 2018 at 07:42
Congratulaions
