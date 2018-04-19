CCFD fighting fire at Edward Wood Products
by Staff Reports | April 19, 2018 4:13 pm
The Clarendon County Fire Department is currently fighting a fire at Edward Wood Products in Alcolu. According to a source, mulch piles at the company have caught fire. It is unknown if any structures are being threatened. (Photo provided by Kelly Weeter Lambert)
