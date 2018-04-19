Last Updated: April 19, 2018 at 9:53 am

On April 17, Bank of Clarendon presented a $2,500 grant to Clarendon Hall for construction of the Saints Wellness Center. The center will promote strength training and wellness for all students. Pictured left to right are: Clarendon Hall (CH) Board Members Whitney Phillips, Emily Robinson-Bair, and Bridget Wells; CH Athletic Director Ritchie Way; Bank of Clarendon (BOC) Summerton and Santee Banking Officer Carla G. Corbett; CH Head Football Coach Mike Corbett; CH Board Chairman Tripp James; and BOC Marketing and Community Development Officer Kimberly O. Johnson, Board Chairman Rose Buyck Newton, and President and Chief Operating Officer J. Barry Ham.