Lampkin, FMU choir perform on Good Morning America

The award-winning Francis Marion University YGB Gospel Choir, led by Director Jeffrey Lampkin, returned to the Good Morning America stage yesterday with debut performance of their new single “AnyDay Now.”

After going viral a few weeks ago when GMA anchor Robin Roberts posted their performance on her Facebook page, the choir’s performance generated over 1 million organic views in 5 days ( 1.6+ million views to date) on her social media page – thus making it the most watched video ever posted by Roberts on any of her social media platforms.

Written by Lampkin and produced by producer/engineer Roosevelt McLamore (Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Case), “AnyDay Now” is set to impact gospel radio and all digital retailers soon. The choir is also slated to perform on the popular Festival Of Praise Tour headlined by GRAMMY winners Fred Hammond and Donnie McClurkin, this Friday in Columbia.

Additionally, Lampkin will debut his new radio show, “Sunday Morning Gospel with Jeffrey Lampkin,” Sunday on Columbia’s largest station 101.3 WWDM.

To Watch the GMA performance of “AnyDay Now” on Good Morning America:

http://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Culture/video/francis-marion-university-choir-performs-live-gma-