Flags to be flown at half-mast in memory of former first lady

President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation ordering that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of burial for former First Lady Bush, who died Tuesday at the age of 92. In conjunction with this order, Gov. Henry McMaster has also directed that flags atop the State Capitol Building be flown at half-staff immediately and until sunset on the day of burial.