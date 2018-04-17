LMA senior signs with Florida college

Last Updated: April 17, 2018 at 1:15 pm

Jerell Kelly’s father first put a basketball in the young man’s hand when he was 3 years old.

Since then, his mother has always dreamed that he could gain a scholarship to a good college through his sports and academics. That dream came true Friday as Kelly signed to play with Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida.

Kelly, a standout at Laurence Manning Academy who has played varsity basketball for four years, said he chose the campus because the people there were helpful and the environment was beautiful.

“They supported me through everything I do with basketball,” he said. “I’m just really excited and looking forward to this coming year.”

Coach Will Epps said he’s always seen greatness in Kelly.

“Gulf Coast contacted me about signing a great basketball player who would have the high level of character that they expect at Gulf Coast,” said Epps. “They drove up and watched a game against Orangeburg Prep. I’ve always been very impressed with him overall, and so were they. A couple of weekends ago, his mother took the time and effort to take him on a visit.”

Natalie Kelly said she is “super excited” about her son attending Gulf Coast on scholarship.

“I’ve been waiting on this day for a very long time,” she said at the signing. “It’s very thrilling.”

Kelly, a 6-foot-8 senior, said he will study computer graphics.

“I’ve always thought it would be fun to make my own game or work with someone else’s game,” said Kelly.

