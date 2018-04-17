F.E. DuBose Top Student: Kirby Smith
by Staff Reports | April 17, 2018 8:52 am
Kirby Smith was named the F.E. DuBose Top Student for Health Sciences IV and Clinical Studies for the 3rd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
Comment by Moye Graham
April 17, 2018 at 09:09
Congratulations
