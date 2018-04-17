District 2 board meeting postponed
by Staff Reports | April 17, 2018 1:15 pm
Last Updated: April 12, 2018 at 1:19 pm
The Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until a later date. No reason was provided for the change.
