Clarendon Guardian ad Litem program looking for volunteers

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is, in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, issuing a call to action for residents of Clarendon County to stand against child abuse and support children who have suffered abuse or neglect.

The Clarendon County GAL Program currently serves more than 50 children.

“The needs of children served by GAL are more complicated than ever before,” said Coordinator Celestine Cooper. “Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent adult trained to help them heal and thrive.”

Throughout April, the GAL Program is seeking members of the community to help serve the most vulnerable children. Free training to become a GAL volunteer starts May 21.

“On average, a child with a GAL volunteer to advocate on his or her behalf will leave the foster care system two-and-a-half months earlier than a child without a GAL volunteer,” said Cooper. “Studies show children who are assigned a GAL volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being than children without an advocate. Additionally, children who have GAL volunteers are more likely to achieve educational success.”

“GAL volunteers are a constant for the child in a time of chaos,” Cooper added. “A child may have multiple social workers, attorneys, therapists and foster placements throughout the life of the case, but the child will likely only have one GAL volunteer, which can make all the difference.”

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is a member of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (National CASA), a nationwide network of programs in nearly 1,000 communities. In Clarendon County, there are 12 volunteer advocates fighting for the best interests of more than fifty children, but many more volunteers are needed.

For more information about training and how to become a GAL volunteer, visit gal.sc.gov or call (803) 435-8012.

