Panther, Whetsell take 1st in Puddin’ Swamp Cornhole Tournament

Last Updated: April 16, 2018 at 7:54 am

Jeff Panther and Joe whetsell won the cornhole tournament at the 11th annual Puddin’ Swamp Festival over the weekend in Turbeville. Panther works at Farmmr’s Home Furniture in Manning, and Whetsell works at the Williamsburg Regional Hospital.