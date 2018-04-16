Optimist Club to meet Thursday
by Staff Reports | April 16, 2018 2:10 pm
The Optimist Club of Clarendon will meet 6 p.m. Thursday at Faye’s at the Lake. Former Circuit Court Judge Tommy Cooper will be the guest speaker. The club will be planning its fundraisers to sponsor a scholarship to send local kids to Camp Woodie over the summer.
