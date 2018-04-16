F.E. DuBose Top Student: Serita Clark
by Staff Reports | April 16, 2018 7:48 am
Serita Clark was named the F.E. DuBose Top Student for the Early Childhood Education II program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 3rd quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
