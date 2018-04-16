County library will be closed this weekend
by Cindy Risher | April 16, 2018 1:55 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will close for The Striped Bass Festival events on Saturday, April 21, 2018 and reopen on Monday, April 23, 2018 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. The book drop will be available for return of unrestricted materials. For more information, please call the library at 803-435-8633.
