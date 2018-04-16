Church will hold summit meeting
by Submitted via Email | April 16, 2018 2:00 pm
Last Updated: April 16, 2018 at 11:50 am
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 105 Dinkins St., in Manning, will hold “The Black Male Summit” at 8:30 a.m. April 21. The speaker will be Rev. Richard Hayes II, Ph.D, M. Div..
