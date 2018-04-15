Tornado Watch issued for Clarendon County
by Staff Reports | April 15, 2018 3:38 pm
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarendon County through 7 p.m. Sunday. A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. It does not mean one will form.
No comments yet.
