Tornado Watch issued for Clarendon County

by | April 15, 2018 3:38 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarendon County through 7 p.m. Sunday. A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. It does not mean one will form.

