Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon
by Staff Reports | April 15, 2018 4:03 pm
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning effective through 5 p.m. for Clarendon County. At 3:45 p.m., severe thunderstorms extended from Lancaster County southward into Kershaw County. Storm movement was northeast near 50 mph and toward
Chesterfield County. The storm could contain 60 mph wind gusts.
