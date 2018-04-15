Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning effective through 5 p.m. for Clarendon County. At 3:45 p.m., severe thunderstorms extended from Lancaster County southward into Kershaw County. Storm movement was northeast near 50 mph and toward

Chesterfield County. The storm could contain 60 mph wind gusts.