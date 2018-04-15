Lake Wind Advisory in effect through 8 p.m.

Last Updated: April 15, 2018 at 5:54 am

the National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Clarendon County in effect from noon to 8 pm. Sunday. Counties, Cities and towns included within this warning include Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Lancaster, Chesterfield, McCormick. Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken,Sumter, Barnwell, Orangeburg-Calhoun,Clarendon, Bamberg, Lancaster, Elgin, Lancaster Mill,Cheraw, Pageland, Mccormick, Newberry, Winnsboro, Winnsboro Mills, Camden, Lugoff, Edgefield, Johnston, Saluda, Ridge Spring, Seven Oaks, West Columbia, Cayce, Lexington, Red Bank, Oak Grove, Columbia, Bishopville, Aiken, North Augusta, Sumter, Barnwell, Williston, Blackville, Orangeburg, Brookdale, St. Matthews, Manning, Summerton, Bamberg and Denmark.

Winds in will be 15 to 25 knots from the south, with gusts up to 35 knots. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objets. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop

on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.