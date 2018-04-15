Citadel Cadet wins Harry S. Truman Scholarship

Last Updated: April 15, 2018 at 8:14 am

Citadel Cadet Matthew Miller was selected from among 756 candidates attending the school from throughout the country for the Harry S. Truman Scholarship. Miller, a junior cadet from Kalamazoo, Michigan, serves as an honor representative for the Corps of Cadets and is majoring in biology with a minor in American politics. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in urban and regional planning after graduation in 2019.

The scholarship, “the premier graduate fellowship in the U.S. for those pursing careers as public service leaders,” represents President Harry S. Truman’s wish not for a bricks and mortar monument to his legacy but a living memorial “that would give life to the values of service that had animated his career,” according to the Truman Foundation website.