Belma “Nana” Mellette China

On Tuesday morning, April 10, 2018, God almighty called his servant, Belma Mellette China, home at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.2018,at McLeod Regional Medial Center in Florence.

Born March 8, 1946, in the Paxville community, she was a daughter of the late Cleveland Mellette Sr. and Conyers Mellette. She attended Clarendon County public schools. She accepted Christ in her youth, under the leadership of Pastor G.K. Carter. She served there with the Chancel Choir, the Helping Hand Ministry the Missionary Miinstry and the Children Mentor Minister.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Minnie Ruth Smith; and two brothers, Arthur Mellete and Cleveland Mellette Jr.

l With her kind and gentle spirit, she enjoyed helping others in any way she could. She was employed at Briggs Nursing Facility (now Windsor Manor Nursing Facility for a number of years, until her health failed.

She was joined into matrimony to Willie China. This union was blessed with eight children.

Survivors besides her loving husband of the home include her loving children, Tonie (Sharon) Mellette and Sherlyn Riley, both of Manning, Willie China Jr. (Tiffany) of Texas, and Carolyn (Weldon) China, Jeffrey (Christina) China and Gregory (Betsy) China, all of New York; a sister, Naomi Franklin of Sumter; her grandmother, Mrs. Jessie Kelly of Manning; children she raised as her own, Stacey Winn, Stephanie Pugh, Ashley Pugh, Dewayne (Tiffany) Mellette, Precious Heyward, David Farmer, Christopher Mellette, Virginia Conyers, Marion Mellette, Donna Smith, Jacob Heyward, Esau Heyward, Deloris (Stanley) Brunson and Mary Wilder; 25 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Dana Pugh; two special sisters-in-law, Judy Mellette of Sanford, North Carolina, and Susan Mellette of Sumter; an uncle, Timothy (Minnie) Pugh of North Carolina; three brothers-in-law, Johnny (Gloria) China, Ricky China and Larry China; five sisters-in-law, Deloris Vaughn, Mary (Joseph) Sumpter, Barbara Conyers, Leslie (Stanley) Brunson and Willie Mae (Raphael); a special caregiver, Wendy Franklin; and a hnumber of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Brenda Dell Pugh and Theresa China; a son, Jeremiah Heyward Jr.; and three brothers-in-law, Tommy China, Jay China and Lawson China Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aprl 15, 2018, at Salem Chapel and Heritage Center, 101 S. Salem Ave. in Sumter, with Pastor G.K. Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Fourth Crossroads Baptist Church cemetery.

A public viewing was held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Job’s Mortuary.

Mrs. China will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Sunday for viewing until the hour of service.

The family will receive friends at her home, 3551 Paxville Highway in Manning.

Online memorials may be sent to the family at jobsmortuary@sc.rr.com, or visit us on the web at www.jobsmortuary.net.

Job’s Mortuary Inc., 312 S. Main St. in Sumter, is in charge of arrangements.