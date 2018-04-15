Bell receives outstanding leadership award from USC

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Manning High School alumni Quadri Bell, right, stands with his mother Stacy, after receiving an award for outstanding student leadership from the University of South Carolina.

A Manning High School graduate and Manning native was recognized this past week by the University of South Carolina as a first-year student “contributing significantly to the Carolina community through active involvement in co-curricular activities,” said the university in a statement.

MHS Class of 2016 graduate Quadri Bell received the USC Jessica Horton Outstanding New Leader Award.

“I am honored and truly blessed to have received the University of South Carolina Jessica Horton Outstanding New Student Leader Award,” said Bell, who was presented with the accolade at the 30th annual Leadership and Service Awards. He was joined at the ceremony by his mother, Stacy Bell.

USC Student Body President Ross Lordo nominated Bell.

“Quadri is the epitome of servant leadership,” said Lordo. “He is a very passionate leader who is always the first to volunteer and does it with a smile.”

Once nominated, prospective award winners go through an application process in which Bell said he cited his work with Student Government’s Freshman Council.

“Specifically, (I cited) my work with multicultural affairs on campus,” said Bell. “In addition, my fundraising and/or participation in multiple philanthropic organizations. Also, the Leadership and Service Center evaluated our resumes.

“We had many outstanding candidates for the award, and (their) accomplishments and contributions were impressive to say the least,” said Bell. “It is a privilege to even be invited to the Leadership and Service Awards, but truly an honor to receive one of the awards. My name will forever be engraved on the USC Wall of Leaders in the university’s student union.

