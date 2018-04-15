33 homes without power in Claredon
by Staff Reports | April 15, 2018 6:49 pm
Duke Energy and Santee Electric Cooperative are reporting about 33 homes without power between the two of them. Duke has 29 reported outages, while Santee Electric has the other three.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.