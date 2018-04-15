1,100 homes in Greeleyville, surrounding areas without power
by Staff Reports | April 15, 2018 6:51 pm
Duke Energy is reporting about 1,122 homes in the Greeleyville area without power as of 6:50 p.m. Sunday. No estimated time of restoration has been given.
