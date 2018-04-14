SCAG joins 11-tate coalition supporting Alabama’s Voter ID law

Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson has joined an amicus brief supporting an Alabama law requiring voters to show personal identification at the polls. Attorneys general from 10 other states signed onto the filing.

Several civil rights groups have sued Alabama, claiming minorities are discouraged from casting ballots when they must produce IDs. Attorney General Wilson said IDs are easy to obtain and create no undue hardships for minority voters.

A U.S. district court already has upheld Alabama’s law as a constitutional safeguard against fraud and abuse, but plaintiffs now have taken their arguments to the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

“This is about protecting the integrity of the ballot box,” Wilson said. “Federal courts have already ruled that states such as South Carolina can require IDs to prevent voter fraud and abuse, and that can be done without putting a burden on voters.”

A federal court has also upheld Indiana’s Voter ID law in Crawford v. Marion County Election Board.