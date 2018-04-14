CCTC to host Scholars Signing Day on April 21
by Staff Reports | April 14, 2018 11:49 am
Central Carolina Technical College will hod Scholars Signing Day at 10 a.m. April in Room M401 of Building 400 of the main cmpus, 506 N. Guignrd Drive in Sumter. All incoming Central Carolina Scholars are invited to participate in CCTC’s Annual Scholars Signing Day.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.