SCDJJ Clarendon observes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
by Submitted via Email | April 13, 2018 2:11 pm
Employees with the Clarendon County office of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice observed National Crime Victims’ Rights Week April 8-14 by displaying purple ribbons in honor of crime victims. Pictured here are, left to right, Angel Reed, Cynthia Beaufort-Cubit and Melissa DeVane.
