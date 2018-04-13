MPD officers observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Last Updated: April 13, 2018 at 2:23 pm

Officers with the Manning Police Department observed April 8-14 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with the display of purple ribbons. Pictured here are, from left to right, Angel Reed with the Clarendon branch of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice; MPD Patrolman Dakota Stephen; Clarendon branch of the Department of Juvenile Justice Director Melissa DeVane and Cynthia Beaufort-Cubit, also with the Clarendon branch of the Department of Juvenile Justice.