Lost Dog: Bamba, Reward now offered
by Submitted via Email | April 13, 2018 9:56 pm
We are now offering a reward! Please help us find our lost girl. She went missing Monday from the Woodside Drive Area off of Gibbons Street. Her name is Bamba, She is 7 years old and very friendly. Our family is broken-hearted if you have seen her or think that you have seen her please call (803) 460-3860 or (803) 460-8833.
