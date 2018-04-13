Kelly, LMA student signs with Gulf Coast State College
by Staff Reports | April 13, 2018 5:04 pm
Last Updated: April 13, 2018 at 5:30 pm
Laurence Manning Academy student Jerrel Kelly signed Friday with Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida.
