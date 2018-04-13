Elizabeth Jane Griffith Williams

FLEMING ISLAND, Florida – Elizabeth Jane Griffith Williams, 89, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Florida.

Born June 3, 1928, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Charles William Griffith and the late Lynne DuRant Griffith. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church at Manning.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Elizabeth Blackman (Larry) of Fleming Island, Florida; two sisters, Charlen Cathcart (Jim) of Tuxedo Park, New York, and Frankie Geddings (Billy) of Manning; and two grandchildren, Nickolas Robert Blackman and Robert Austin Williams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert H. Williams Jr.; and a sister, Lindy Bowen.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Manning Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. George Wilkes officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org

______________________________________