Deputies searching for man wanted for breaking into vehicle, possession of stolen property

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley announced Friday that deputies are searching for a man wanted for breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property of a value less than $2,000.

Baxley said in a statement on social media that Harry Stewart has a known address of 1537 Jackson Road in Clarendon County, but that he is also known to stay at 1468 Kenwood Road in Clarendon County.

Those with any information as to his whereabouts are asked to call (803) 435-4414. Callers may remain anonymous.