Deputies searching for man wanted for breaking into vehicle, possession of stolen property
by Staff Reports | April 13, 2018 3:58 pm
Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley announced Friday that deputies are searching for a man wanted for breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property of a value less than $2,000.
Baxley said in a statement on social media that Harry Stewart has a known address of 1537 Jackson Road in Clarendon County, but that he is also known to stay at 1468 Kenwood Road in Clarendon County.
Those with any information as to his whereabouts are asked to call (803) 435-4414. Callers may remain anonymous.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.