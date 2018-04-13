CCSO victim’s advocates observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Victim’s advocates with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office observed National Crime Victims’ Rights Week from April 8-14. Pictured here are, from left to right, Cynthia Beaufort and Angel Reed with the Clarendon branch of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice; Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Victim’s Advocate Kim Hill; and Clarendon branch of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Melissa DeVane.