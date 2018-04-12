LMA student presented with Prudential Spirit of Community Award
by Submitted via Email | April 12, 2018 3:23 pm
Laurence Manning Academy sophomore Alyssa Gottheiner, was awarded the 2017 Prudential Spirit of Community Award, a national award given for outstanding volunteer service to the community. Tracy Abraham from Prudential Financial presented the award. Alyssa created and implemented a student essay contest and a “Community Day” to improve relations with Clarendon County law enforcement.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.