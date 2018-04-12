ManningLive

LMA student presented with Prudential Spirit of Community Award

by | April 12, 2018 3:23 pm

Laurence Manning Academy sophomore Alyssa Gottheiner, was awarded the 2017 Prudential Spirit of Community Award, a national award given for outstanding volunteer service to the community. Tracy Abraham from Prudential Financial presented the award. Alyssa created and implemented a student essay contest and a “Community Day” to improve relations with Clarendon County law enforcement.

