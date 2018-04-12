JV Lady Saints remain undefeated

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity softball team defeated St Johns Christian Academy in Moncks Corner on Tuesday by a final score of 14-1. On an hour time limit, Amberly Way picked up the win with five strike outs and giving up only one hit. Way also led the team on offense, going 2-2 with two RBI and three runs scored. Hadleigh McIntosh was 2-3 with two runs scored, and Olivia Wilson was 1-1 with one RBI and three runs scored. Sidney Berry gave an RBI, and Hannah Johndrow was 1-2. The JV Lady Saints are now 8-0 on the season and will play again 5 p.m. Friday against Holly Hill in Summerton.