HopeHealth names new chairwoman, gains 2 members

Last Updated: April 12, 2018 at 3:35 pm

The 2018 HopeHealth Board of Directors includes, from left, (back row) Ed Frye, Kim Johnson, Antonio Cooper and Tom Shearin; (center row) Joy Barnes, new member Martina Love, Jeanie Brown-Burrows, Elizabeth Poston and Brandis Winstead; and (front row) John Jebaily, new Chairwoman Marie Saleeby and new member Endaliz Rodriguez-Medina. Not pictured is Mauro Diaz. (Photo by Grayson Markle with HopeHealth).

The HopeHealth Board of Directors announced Tuesday the appointment of new officers, two new members and the approval of a two-year strategic plan at its annual meeting.

Martina Love and Ednaliz Rodriguez-Medina, both of Florence, will be joining the board as new members, while Marie Saleeby, hospital administrator and senior vice-president at McLeod Regional Medical Center, will serve as board chairwoman.

“HopeHealth is serving our community by assisting citizens to obtain health care and get healthy,” said Saleeby. “I believe a healthy community will be a benefit to all facets of our lives. I am delighted to be involved in this important mission.”

Board members are selected based on their expertise in community affairs, local government, business development, social work and other philanthropic interests.

During the first meeting of the new fiscal year, the board’s 13 members reviewed and approved HopeHealth’s strategic plan for 2018-20. Summarized by the three priority areas – customer, community, and company – the plan includes input from across all HopeHealth’s stakeholders, including board members, and is rooted in HopeHealth’s mission, vision and values. Each priority area includes several specific goals and objectives designed to help HopeHealth navigate the next two years and to continue providing affordable, accessible health care in the region.

“This plan is heavily influenced by our outgoing chair, Jeanette Glenn,” HopeHealth CEO Carl Humphries. “During her six years of service on our board, she has been a steady voice for putting the needs of the patient first. I’m excited to see what the next two years brings for us and I’m looking forward to working with the current board of directors to accomplish the very aggressive goals set forth in this plan.”

In keeping with the Federally Qualified Health Center requirement that a majority of directors be served by the center, nine of the 13 board members call HopeHealth their primary health care home.

The 2018 Board of Directors includes:

Chairwoman: Marie Saleeby, Hospital Administrator & Senior Vice President, McLeod Regional Medical Center

Vice-Chairman: Tom Shearin, Collections Manager, City of Florence

Secretary: Kim Johnson, Marketing Officer

Treasurer: Elizabeth Poston, Social Worker

Members:

Jeanie Brown-Burrows, Williamsburg County Councilwoman

Brandis Winstead, Moore Intermediate Elementary School Counselor

Ed Frye, Retired Hospital Administrator

John Jebaily, Broker

Joy Barnes, Retired Registered Nurse

Antonio Cooper, School Psychologist

Mauro Diaz, Volunteer Physician

Ednaliz Rodriquez-Medina, Physician/Student

Martina Love, Attorney

HopeHealth is one of 23 nonprofit, federally qualified health centers in South Carolina and provides quality and affordable health care services to individuals in Florence, Clarendon, and Williamsburg counties.