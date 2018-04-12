Evangelist Rebecca Blanding Hilton

COLUMBIA – Evangelist Rebecca “Bec” Blanding Hilton, widow of the late Clarence Hilton Sr., died Monday, April 9, 2018, at Agape Hospice House in Columbia.

Born June 5, 1927 in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late James and Nettie Gilyard Blanding.

A service of remembrance will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, in the Manning Junior High School gymnasium, 1101 W. L. Hamilton Road in Manning, where the Rev. Dr. Jeffery Jackson, pastor of Mt. Zero Missionary Baptist Church of Manning, will preside. The Rev. Dr. Clarence Hilton Jr. will provide words of comfort. The service of committal will follow in the Hilton family plot in the Mt. Zero Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the home of her daughter, Edrena Hilton Conyers of 1214 Connor Road in Paxville.

Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of services.