Choir, Lampkin appear on Good Morning America

Coming off winning first place and $2,000 at the Lift Every Voice Choir Competition in Lake City, the award-winning Francis Marion University YGB Gospel Choir, led by choir director Jeffrey Lampkin, made a stop at Good Morning America in New York City during their “My Mind Is Made Up” Spring tour from March 16-20. A portion of the choir went to GMA, and Lampkin was recognized by producers for his participation on American Idol.

Lampkin and a portion of his choir were asked to sing during GMA’s commercial break. After the show ended, the choir received the chance of a lifetime to sing for journalist and GMA anchor Robin Roberts and the other anchors and producers of GMA.

The choir performed gospel legend John P. Kee’s “My Mind Is Made Up,” to an overwhelming response from both the crowd and Roberts herself, who decided to post the video on her Facebook page, generating more than 1 million organic views in five days. To date, reaching 1.4+ million views, the viral video is the most watched video ever posted by Roberts on any of her social media platforms.

“#AfterGMA This is all the #MondayMotivation you’ll need! We were fortunate to have the Francis Marion University YGB choir in our audience this morn … after Good Morning America they took us all to church!” said Robin Roberts.

Lampkin and the choir are working on their new single “Any Day Now,” which they performed live on The Eddy Awards in Jacksonville Florida, with Grammy Award winner and gospel legend Jacky Clark-Chilsholm of the famed Clark Sisters. Written by Lampkin and produced by producer/engineer Roosevelt McLamore (Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Case), “Any Day Now” is set to impact gospel radio this summer and all digital retailers.

Additionally, Lampkin and his choir will also be featured on two dates on the popular Festival Of Praise Tour headlined by Grandfathermmy winners Fred Hammond and Donnie McClurkin, April 8 in Florence and April 20 in Columbia.