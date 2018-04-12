Public Notice: Intent to Apply for a 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant

Last Updated: April 12, 2018 at 2:44 pm

Clarendon School District One in partnership with the Reading Roadmap is planning to submit a joint application to the South Carolina Department of Education for a 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) grant. If granted, funds will be used to establish and support an afterschool and summer program at the Summerton Early Childhood Center. The program will provide academic support, enrichment activities and family literacy activities. Members of the community, students, and parents are invited to participate in the planning process. To learn more about the proposed grant, please contact Principal Patricia R. Middleton at 803-485-2102. The grant application will be submitted by April 20, 2018.