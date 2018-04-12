CCGOP Meeting Agenda 4/12/18
Doors open 6 PM.
Supper 6:30 PM. Pastor John Matthews will bless the food. Donations accepted for the Supper will be given to the Ladies Auxiliary for their Charity. While a donation is encouraged it is not necessary.
Meeting to begin at 7 PM if possible. We will try and end before 8 PM. We have folks from Greenville, Aiken, Lexington, Florence and Rock Hill, SC that need to drive back home.
- Greetings by Clarendon GOP Chairman Moye Graham.
- Opening prayer by Sumter Graham, WCGOP.
- Pledge of Allegiance led by CCGOP 3rd District Vice Chair Harry DeVoe.
- Republican Creed recited by CCGOP Executive Committeewoman Cindy Risher.
- CCGOP Community Report by CCGOP Secretary/Treasurer June Brailsford.
- Recognition of Guests, Members, VIP’s and welcoming by Moye Graham.
- First Speaker Kelly Pumphrey – Aiken, SC SCGOP Young Republicans National Committeewoman and Aiken County Young Republicans Chairwoman
- Second Speaker Shayla Flores – Lexington County Young Republicans Vice Chairwoman and Former Mayoral Candidate for the City of Chapin
- Cody Simpson – Florence/Manning/Home Branch, SC McMaster for Governor Pee Dee and Grand Strand Field Director
- Tyler Griffin – York County GOP Chairman York County Young Republicans Chairman
- Open for Chairman CCGOP
- Sean Pumphrey – Aiken, SC SCGOP Young Republicans Chairman
- Alan Morgan – Greenville, SC SCGOP Third Vice Chairman
- Emory Roberts – Political Director SCGOP Young Republicans
- There will be no Q&A. Please feel free to hang out and speak after the meeting is closed. We will have Child Service if needed for kids. Feel free to bring your younguns as we love young Republicans. The Sunday School room will be available for kids and will have adult Christian Supervision. Your child will be safe with us or with you. Your choice.
- Chairman Moye Graham closing remarks.
- Meeting will be closed by Bobby Lambert the CCGOP First District Chairman and will be seconded by Al Risher, CCGOP Precinct One President.
