Be Our Guest!
by Cindy Risher | April 12, 2018 4:31 pm
Last Updated: April 12, 2018 at 4:33 pm
Would YOU like to be a guest weather reporter for The Manning Times this month? Record a one day weather forecast video of 45 seconds or less and e-mail it by 9 a.m. to manningtimeseditor@gmail.com
