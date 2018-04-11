Smith named athletic director, head football coach at Scott’s Branch High

The coach who helped turn the C.E. Murray War Eagles into a winning team for three seasons in a row will now attempt the same feat with the Scott’s Branch High School Eagles.

The Clarendon School District 1 Board of Trustees approved Tuesday night for Brian Smith to be the new athletic director and head football coach at Scott’s Branch High School.

Smith comes to Scott’s Branch from Blythewood High School, where he served for one year as the football coach. He had previously been at C.E. Murray for three years. While there, he guided the War Eagles to a 26-21 record. The team also placed first in the region in 2015 and 2016 and came in second in the state in Class A, Division II in 2015.