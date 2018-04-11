Smith named athletic director, head football coach at Scott’s Branch High
by Staff Reports | April 11, 2018 1:05 pm
The coach who helped turn the C.E. Murray War Eagles into a winning team for three seasons in a row will now attempt the same feat with the Scott’s Branch High School Eagles.
The Clarendon School District 1 Board of Trustees approved Tuesday night for Brian Smith to be the new athletic director and head football coach at Scott’s Branch High School.
Smith comes to Scott’s Branch from Blythewood High School, where he served for one year as the football coach. He had previously been at C.E. Murray for three years. While there, he guided the War Eagles to a 26-21 record. The team also placed first in the region in 2015 and 2016 and came in second in the state in Class A, Division II in 2015.
Comment by Moye Graham
April 11, 2018 at 14:11
Nice Brian will be back home. Good Coach and he has his work cut out for him but he will have them on track. Just who Scott’s Branch needs. Good luck.
Comment by Krista Picciotti-McClary
April 11, 2018 at 15:33
Congrats Brian!! Clarendon County is lucky to have you back!
Comment by Coach David Dempsey
April 11, 2018 at 15:38
I had the privilege of coach Coach Smith at Lynn Classical High School. Scott’s Branch High School’s Football Program is very foutunate to have Coach Smith lead their football program and direct their athletic department. Not only are they getting a great football coach but the are also getting an outstanding person. I have known Coach Smith since he was 13yrs old, he’s one of the finest people I know. Good luck Coach Smith!! Go Eagles!!
Coach Dempsey
